George Clooney makes first post wedding appearance at NY Comic Con

What does George Clooney do after throwing one of the biggest, most talked about weddings of 2014? Chill with sci-fi fans in New York.

The 53-year-old star surprised New York Comic Con fans at the event’s opening day Thursday, promoting his upcoming Disney, sci-fi film “Tomorrowland.” Clooney was all jokes as his co-star Hugh Laurie introduced him.

“Hugh, it is not lost on me that I’m spending my honeymoon at Comic Con,” he reportedly said.

The Brad Bird-helmed flick is about a teenage girl who teams up with an inventor, played by Clooney, to find a futuristic utopia. Clooney joked with fans about the film’s plot. “Everybody dies in the end,” he said, according to reports.

The “Gravity” actor married human rights attorney Amal Alamuddin in a star-studded ceremony in Venice on Sept. 27.

This was Clooney’s first comic convention, even though he starred in a few sci-fi and comic book movies, including the heavily criticized “Batman and Robin.”

He joked that he had been “disinvited” from such events since his panned performance as the Caped Crusader.

“I met Adam West back there, it was like, ‘Hey, I’m really sorry. Sorry about the nipples on the suit,'” he said, according to reports.