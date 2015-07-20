George Coe, ‘Saturday Night Live’ original cast member, dies at 86

George Coe, one of the original cast members on “Saturday Night Live” who worked for 50 years in film, television …

George Coe, one of the original cast members on “Saturday Night Live” who worked for 50 years in film, television and stage, died Saturday, Variety reports. He was 86.

Coe, born in Jamaica, Queens, began his Broadway career in 1957. In Oct. 1975, he was credited as one of “Not Ready for Prime Time Players” in the first episode of “Saturday Night Live,” but while he appeared in a few more episodes, he was not credited as a cast member.

Coe’s film credits included “The Dove,” “The Stepford Wives” and “Kramer vs. Kramer.” On television, he appeared on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Gilmore Girls.”

Coe was active in the Screen Actors’ Guild for over 20 years.