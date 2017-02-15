George Michael to be honored in NYC at VH1 Save The Music Foundation benefit

Tituss Burgess and more are on board to perform the late musician’s greatest hits.

After Adele’s moving tribute to George Michael at the 2017 Grammys, it’s now New York City’s turn to honor the late singer, who died Christmas Day.

VH1 is hosting a benefit concert on April 24 at the Highline Ballroom, paying homage to Michael’s extensive discography, from his time with Wham! to his solo career.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess, “Hamilton” performer Javier Muñoz and more will be on hand to perform hits from the late singer.

Proceeds from the event will go to VH1’s Save The Music Foundation, which raises money to benefit music education programs in public schools.

Tickets to the concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m., are available now, from $40 to $75. The Highline Ballroom is located at 431 W. 16th St. in Manhattan.