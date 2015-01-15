Behind the Curtain: ‘Gigi’ coming to Broadway in March

‘Gigi’ to come to Broadway in March

The producers of the new revival of “Gigi,” which starts its out-of-town run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Friday, have confirmed that it will open on Broadway before the current season ends. It will play the Neil Simon Theatre (where “The Last Ship” is about to close), with previews starting on March 19. Based on the well-known MGM movie musical, the cast includes Vanessa Hudgens (“High School Musical”), Victoria Clark (“The Light in the Piazza”) and Howard McGillin (“Phantom”).

‘If/Then’ to end Broadway run

The Broadway musical “If/Then” will shutter on March 22 after a run of 401 performances. In a setup similar to the film “Sliding Doors,” it explores two alternative paths that a 40-year-old New York female (played by Idina Menzel) could take. Menzel will remain with the show through its closing date.

‘School of Rock’ to hold open audition for kids

“School of Rock — The Musical,” which will play Broadway in the fall, is looking for kids aged 9-15 who can sing and play an instrument. An open casting call will be held at the Winter Garden Theatre on Jan. 24. The musical will use songs from the film plus new material composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Barbour to become B’way’s next Phantom

James Barbour, who went to jail back in 2008 for sexual acts with a minor but went on to appear on Broadway that same year in the short-lived “A Tale of Two Cities,” is set to take over the title role in “The Phantom of the Opera” on Feb. 9. Norm Lewis will play his final performance on Feb. 7. On Jan. 26, the production will hit its 27-year anniversary.

Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ receives 2nd extension

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s (“In the Heights”) highly anticipated new musical “Hamilton,” which starts previews on Jan. 20 at the Public Theater, has already extended its Off-Broadway run for a second time. It will now play through April 5. Based on the life of Alexander Hamilton, the musical explores how Hamilton started out as an orphan and became a political icon. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr will also be characters.

‘Gentleman’s Guide’ getting national tour

The Broadway musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” which performed only lackluster business at the box office until it won the Tony Award for Best Musical last year, will launch a 44-week national tour in the fall.

NYU to revive ‘A Man of No Importance’

NYU theater director John Simpkins, who in recent years has presented excellent revivals of dark musicals like “Floyd Collins,” “Kiss of the Spider-Woman” and “Violet,” will stage Ahrens & Flaherty’s “A Man of No Importance” next month with a cast comprised of students from the Steinhardt Program in Vocal Performance. Based on the 1994 film of the same name, the musical has been rarely produced since was done at Lincoln Center in 2002.

Spotted?

Robert De Niro and Rosie O’Donnell at “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”