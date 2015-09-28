Gigi Hadid defends herself on Instagram against body shamers

“Your mean comments don’t make me want to change my body,” she said.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is tired of the haters and body shamers.

“Your mean comments don’t make me want to change my body, they don’t make me want to say no to designers that ask me to be in their shows, and they definitely don’t change the designers opinions of me,” Hadid wrote in a long letter posted to Instagram yesterday.

The post was in response to negative comments directed at the 20-year-old model through social media. “So many people are so quick to comment negative opinions this month. Yes, judgment on social media comes from people who, 99% of the time, have no idea what they’re talking about, but I’m human, and I’m not going to lie, I did let the negativity get to me a little.”

Hadid’s words quickly rung throughout the fashion world, with Tyra Banks reposting an image of the words onto her own Instagram account.

“I haven’t met you yet @gighadid but I FEEL you so much. Your words are powerful. Your words are necessary. Your words are vulnerable. Your words are real. Sending you love and hugs. From one model that had curves and a unique walk to another, Tyra.”

Despite the haters, Hadid strutted her way through Fashion Month, most recently in Milan, and is set to walk the runway at the upcoming Paris Fashion Week as well.