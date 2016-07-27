‘Gilmore Girls’ gets release date; Lorelai and Rory banter about Amy Schumer in new video

It remains to be seen if Rory will end up with Jess, Dean or Logan.

Spend Black Friday with the Gilmore girls.

Netflix announced in a YouTube video Wednesday that “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” will premiere on Nov. 25 at 12:01 a.m. The four 90-minute episodes will bring viewers back to Stars Hollow more than nine years after the show’s series finale.

The video announcement reunites “Gilmore Girls” fans with Lorelai (played by Lauren Graham) and Rory (played by Alexis Bledel), who banter about some of New York’s favorite topics – Amy Schumer, John Oliver and the corpse flower, which should have finally bloomed by the time the series airs.

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” will bring fan favorites back to the screen – including Luke, Sookie, Jackson, all three of Rory’s love interests – Jess, Dean and Logan – as well as matriarch Emily Gilmore, who will be a widow since actor Edward Herrmann, who played Richard Gilmore, died back in 2014.

It remains to be seen if Rory will end up with Jess, Dean, Logan or somebody else. May as well tune into the corpse flower cam while you wait to find out.