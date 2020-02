The trailer for season 5 of Lena Dunham’s acclaimed but divisive show “Girls” opens with Dunham (Hannah Horvath) making out with former boyfriend Elijah as her new boyfriend uncomfortably watches. (In season 1 Elijah came out to Hannah, but then had awkward sex with Marnie, so their making out isn’t too shocking!)

He’s also not wearing a shirt.

Typical “Girls” stuff!

But soon after these words flash across the screen: Girls Grow Up. That remains to be seen.

Season 5 premieres on Feb. 21 on HBO.