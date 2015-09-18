Gisele Bundchen is Forbes’ highest paid model of 2015

It may be expensive to keep up appearances, but for these world-class models, their return on investment was significant and worthwhile.

Forbes released its annual list of the highest paid models of 2015, with some familiar and gorgeous faces at the very top. There was a remarkable $35 million dropoff between the first and second spots, however.

Here’s a look at the five highest paid models of the year.

1. Gisele Bundchen – $44 million

2. Cara Delevingne – $9 million

3. Adriana Lima – $9 million

4. Doutzen Kroes – $7.5 million

5. Natalie Vodianova – $7 million