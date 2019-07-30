Global Citizen Festival, held annually in Central Park, is set to bring together more than a dozen stars in music, radio and television.

The free-ticketed festival will be headlined by Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R., and Carole King, it was announced Tuesday. Special guest performances will be given by French Montana, Ben Platt, and Jon Batiste & Stay Human.

Slated to be hosted by actress Deborra-lee Furness and "The Greatest Showman" star Hugh Jackman, the festival takes over the Great Lawn on Sept. 28.

But, it's not all about the music.

The fest with the steep goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 has managed to appeal to hundreds of thousands of millennials for the past seven years by asking trendy names in the entertainment industry to attend and speak out about social and political issues.

This year's fest will feature chats by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan, z100 radio host Elvis Duran, "Empire's" Taraji P. Henson, "Bohemian Rhapsody" stunner Rami Malek, scientist Bill Nye, actor Forest Whitaker and MSNBC's Joy Reid.

“So much progress has been made by Global Citizen toward ending extreme poverty since I last performed at the 2013 Festival," Alicia Keys, who returns as a headliner, said in a statement. "It was one of the most empowering experiences, and I cannot wait to give and feel all the amazing energy in Central Park again.”

Carole King, who last performed in Central Park in 1973, said returning to the park "for such an important occasion" is an honor.

The year 2019 marks a critical time for Global Citizen, which offers free tickets to New Yorkers who participate in action journeys, like calling local officials, or donating to a cause. The festival marks one year before the 10-year countdown to the Global Citizen goal to end extreme poverty.

The festival's goals this year include calling on companies (like Ford) to procure at least $100 million of their products and services from women-owned businesses, and encouraging our government to enact the Keeping Girls in School Act, which encourages increased access to sanitary products in schools.

Fans can start earning their way into the festival by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting globalcitizenfestival.com. Ticket drawings will take place throughout the summer.

The festival will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitter for those who don't win their way in. It will also air live on MSNBC and Comcast NBCUniversal. iHeartMedia will broadcast the festival across its radio stations.