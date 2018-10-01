Entertainment See photos from the seventh annual Global Citizen Festival in NYC By amNewYork Updated October 1, 2018 11:53 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The seventh annual Global Citizen Festival brought activists and artists together in Central Park on Saturday. Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Janelle Monae and John Legend were among the performers who took to the main stage on the Great Lawn. The event was hosted by actor Hugh Jackman (“The Wolverine”) and his wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness ("Correlli”). Festival organizers say the event's goal is to call on Congress to resist proposed White House budget cuts, expose the maternal health crisis and eliminate or reduce the use of cash bail in New York State. Below, see photos of the action you missed. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Global Citizen/Theo Wargo Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Global Citizen/Theo Wargo Janelle Monae onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Global Citizen/Theo Wargo Katie Holmes speaks onstage during the Global Citizen Festival. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Global Citizen/Noam Galai The Weeknd performs onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Global Citizen/Noam Galai Rachel Brosnahan speaks onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Global Citizen/Theo Wargo Rami Malek and Mark Ruffalo speak onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Global Citizen/Theo Wargo Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Global Citizen/Theo Wargo Cynthia Erivo and Ava DuVernay speak onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Global Citizen/Theo Wargo Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Global Citizen/Theo Wargo Amber Heard and Bridget Moynahan speak onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival. By amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.