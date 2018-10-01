The seventh annual Global Citizen Festival brought activists and artists together in Central Park on Saturday.

Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Janelle Monae and John Legend were among the performers who took to the main stage on the Great Lawn.

The event was hosted by actor Hugh Jackman (“The Wolverine”) and his wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness ("Correlli”). Festival organizers say the event's goal is to call on Congress to resist proposed White House budget cuts, expose the maternal health crisis and eliminate or reduce the use of cash bail in New York State.

Below, see photos of the action you missed.

Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.

Janelle Monae onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.

Katie Holmes speaks onstage during the Global Citizen Festival.

The Weeknd performs onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.

Rachel Brosnahan speaks onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.

Rami Malek and Mark Ruffalo speak onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.

Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.

Cynthia Erivo and Ava DuVernay speak onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.

Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.