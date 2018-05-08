LATEST PAPER
72° Good Afternoon
72° Good Afternoon
Entertainment

‘Good Morning America’ summer concert lineup includes the Backstreet Boys, Sting and Shaggy

Tickets are free for GMA's early morning concerts in Central Park.

The Backstreet Boys are slated to perform as

The Backstreet Boys are slated to perform as part of the "Good Morning America" free summer concert series. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Print

If you’re willing to get up super early, the “Good Morning America” summer concert series is a fun way to see your favorite stars perform for free.

This year’s lineup is heavy on the nostalgia with The Backstreet Boys, Shaggy, Sting and Fall Out Boy but also promises some of today’s hottest acts, including Camila Cabello, Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, Florence & The Machine and The Chainsmokers.

The Backstreet Boys’ last album, “This Is Us,” was released in 2009 without member Kevin Richardson, who has since returned to the group. They’re currently doing shows at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Reggae singer Shaggy made it big with “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel” in the early 2000s, but he’s since made a comeback. This year, he released a collab album with Sting called “44/876.”

Each concert takes place from 7 to 9 a.m. on Fridays at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield. While tickets are free, you must RSVP online at 1iota.com.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Liam Payne and J Balvin — May 15

Sting and Shaggy — May 25

Pitbull — June 15

Bebe Rexha — June 22

Florence & The Machine — June 29

G-Eazy — July 6

Backstreet Boys — July 13

Camila Cabello — July 20

Fall Out Boy — July 27

Kelsea Ballerini — Aug. 3

The Chainsmokers — Aug. 10

Luis Fonsi — Aug. 24

Alesso — Aug. 31

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

Entertainment photos & videos

Blake Lively, Rihanna, Cara Delevingne and many others Met Gala sees celebs in angelic, papal fashion
Long Island City restaurants, shops, organizations and artists Attend 'Cat Camp' and more this weekend
Head to Brooklyn Bridge Park for a free See a movie under the stars at these outdoor screenings
The long-awaited fifth season of Bluths are back in first 'Arrested Development' season 5 trailer
In The TV shows you should be watching
Get in the spirit of the royal wedding Bored this week? Here's what to do