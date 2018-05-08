If you’re willing to get up super early, the “Good Morning America” summer concert series is a fun way to see your favorite stars perform for free.

This year’s lineup is heavy on the nostalgia with The Backstreet Boys, Shaggy, Sting and Fall Out Boy but also promises some of today’s hottest acts, including Camila Cabello, Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, Florence & The Machine and The Chainsmokers.

The Backstreet Boys’ last album, “This Is Us,” was released in 2009 without member Kevin Richardson, who has since returned to the group. They’re currently doing shows at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Reggae singer Shaggy made it big with “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel” in the early 2000s, but he’s since made a comeback. This year, he released a collab album with Sting called “44/876.”

Each concert takes place from 7 to 9 a.m. on Fridays at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield. While tickets are free, you must RSVP online at 1iota.com.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Liam Payne and J Balvin — May 15

Sting and Shaggy — May 25

Pitbull — June 15

Bebe Rexha — June 22

Florence & The Machine — June 29

G-Eazy — July 6

Backstreet Boys — July 13

Camila Cabello — July 20

Fall Out Boy — July 27

Kelsea Ballerini — Aug. 3

The Chainsmokers — Aug. 10

Luis Fonsi — Aug. 24

Alesso — Aug. 31