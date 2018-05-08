Entertainment ‘Good Morning America’ summer concert lineup includes the Backstreet Boys, Sting and Shaggy Tickets are free for GMA's early morning concerts in Central Park. The Backstreet Boys are slated to perform as part of the "Good Morning America" free summer concert series. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated May 8, 2018 2:31 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email If you’re willing to get up super early, the “Good Morning America” summer concert series is a fun way to see your favorite stars perform for free. This year’s lineup is heavy on the nostalgia with The Backstreet Boys, Shaggy, Sting and Fall Out Boy but also promises some of today’s hottest acts, including Camila Cabello, Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, Florence & The Machine and The Chainsmokers. The Backstreet Boys’ last album, “This Is Us,” was released in 2009 without member Kevin Richardson, who has since returned to the group. They’re currently doing shows at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Reggae singer Shaggy made it big with “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel” in the early 2000s, but he’s since made a comeback. This year, he released a collab album with Sting called “44/876.” Each concert takes place from 7 to 9 a.m. on Fridays at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield. While tickets are free, you must RSVP online at 1iota.com. Here’s a look at the schedule: Liam Payne and J Balvin — May 15 Sting and Shaggy — May 25 Pitbull — June 15 Bebe Rexha — June 22 Florence & The Machine — June 29 G-Eazy — July 6 Backstreet Boys — July 13 Camila Cabello — July 20 Fall Out Boy — July 27 Kelsea Ballerini — Aug. 3 The Chainsmokers — Aug. 10 Luis Fonsi — Aug. 24 Alesso — Aug. 31 By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.