‘Godfather’ reunion planned for Tribeca Film Festival

Talk about an offer you can’t refuse.

The Tribeca Film Festival will close its 16th annual edition on April 29 with a very rare Corleone family reunion.

Following a double feature screening of “The Godfather” and “The Godfather: Part II” at Radio City Music Hall, director Francis Ford Coppola will appear with cast members Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, James Caan, Robert Duvall and Talia Shire for an all-star panel discussion. The occasion marks the 45th anniversary of the original film’s 1972 release.

The marathon finale event (combined, the two films run over 6 hours) will round out a number of special anniversary screenings taking place at the festival. Two extremely different movies are turning 25: Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs,” which will be celebrated with a conversation between the director and cast members after a 35mm print screening; and Disney’s “Aladdin,” for which a special singalong is set.

Tribeca also announced Wednesday that the world premiere of “The Circle,” starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson, will take place at this year’s festival, as will “Mike and the Mad Dog,” an ESPN documentary about the sports media icons. “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story,” a documentary that follows Sean “Diddy” Combs as he preps for the Bad Boys Family Reunion concerts (which took place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last year) will also make its world premiere.

More festival details are available at tribecafilm.com/festival.