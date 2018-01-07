It won’t be business as usual at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.

The Globes, often seen as a loose and lively warm-up to the more somber Oscars, this year will serve as the first major awards show after a string of sexual harassment scandals rocked the entertainment industry late last fall. Meryl Streep and other actors -- both male and female -- have said they will wear black to the gala as a symbol of protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood. And the evening’s host, Seth Meyers, a topical humorist on his own late-night show, has said his opening monologue at the Globes will directly address the touchy subject.

The movies themselves won’t be free of controversy, either. Christopher Plummer, a supporting actor nominee for “All the Money in the World,” got the role only after Kevin Spacey was erased from the film following a sexual assault accusation. The acclaimed gay drama “Call Me By Your Name” briefly drew fire for the age gap between its two romantic leads. Jordan Peele, the writer-director of “Get Out,” has expressed displeasure with his racially-charged horror film being nominated in the musical-or-comedy category. There’s also the lingering question of why no female directors were nominated in a year that presented such strong contenders as Patty Jenkins for “Wonder Woman” and Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird.”

In between the inevitable pointed jokes and the potential awkward silences, though, the Globes will still have awards to hand out. Guillermo del Toro’s romantic monster movie “The Shape of Water” leads the pack with seven nominations in all, followed by six nods each for Steven Spielberg’s journalism drama “The Post” and Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” starring Frances McDormand as a woman trying to solve her daughter’s murder. All have been nominated for best dramatic film, the Globes’ closest equivalent to the Oscars’ best picture category.

The best dramatic actress race seems to have narrowed to McDormand and Sally Hawkins, who plays a mute woman in “The Shape of Water,” while the best actor award looks likely to go to Gary Oldman for his performance as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.” Meanwhile, in the category of best comedy or musical, Peele’s “Get Out” may not even win; it faces tough competition from Gerwig’s coming-of-age movie “Lady Bird,” another critical favorite that recently won best picture from the New York Film Critics Circle.