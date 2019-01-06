Watch live: The 2019 Golden Globes red carpet with host Francia Raisa  

"Grown-ish" star Francia Raisa is among six actors set to host an official livestream from the 76th annual Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night.

You can access the commercial-free stream at Facebook.com/GoldenGlobes/videos, or by revisiting this page starting at 6 p.m.

The preshow promises "not seen on TV" moments, according to a release, featuring stars tied to the biggest TV and film productions in Hollywood of 2018. That includes possible appearances by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper of "A Star is Born," Mahershala Ali of "Green Book" and Henry Golding of "Crazy Rich Asians."

For the main attraction, you will have to switch over to NBC.com/live. The ceremony won’t be live streamed for free, so you will need a valid cable provider login to watch. The show is set to be led by co-hosts "Grey’s Anatomy" actress Sandra Oh and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor Andy Samberg.

It all begins at 8 p.m. at the Beverly Hilton in California and is projected to wrap up around 11 p.m. Good luck getting up for work Monday.