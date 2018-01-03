With "Late Night's" Seth Meyers hosting the Golden Globes, you definitely won’t want to miss the 2018 awards show.

Big pictures -- like "Call Me By Your Name," "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" -- are up for top awards. Plus, many NYC notables, including “Master of None” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," just might bring home a win for the city.

Here’s how to stream red carpet and how to catch behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony when it airs live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on NBC on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.

Social media

Catch all of the glitz and glam before the ceremony begins with Facebook's official red carpet stream. “The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live” will be available at facebook.com/goldenglobes between 6 and 8 p.m. Coverage will be hosted by "Austin & Ally" actress Laura Marano, actor AJ Gibson, "The Real's" Jeannie Mai and critic Scott Mantz.

The Globes also promises to provide exclusive behind-the-scenes and pre-show coverage via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram throughout the evening. Marano will host an Instagram Story from the Globes' account.

NBC

As in previous years, NBC will not allow the Globes to be streamed from its online service, according to the network. Viewers with valid cable logins will not be able to watch live at NBC.com/live via computers, phones or tablets during the ceremony.

Head to a local bar

With no official ceremony streaming options available, why not watch the Globes for free while sipping your favorite cocktails? Check out our list of NYC bars that'll have the ceremony on TV at amny.com/thingstodo.