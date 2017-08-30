‘Goon: Last of the Enforcers’ review: A formulaic but funny sequel

The first “Goon” movie was a surprise, a fun sports flick in the vain of the classic “Slap Shot,” that …

‘Goon: Last of the Enforcers’

Directed by Jay Baruchel

Starring Seann William Scott, Liev Schreiber, Alison Pill, Elisha Cuthbert

Rated R

Playing at Cinema Village

The first “Goon” movie was a surprise, a fun sports flick in the vain of the classic “Slap Shot,” that followed a bouncer turned hockey enforcer named Doug “The Thug” Glatt.

Seann William Scott returns as Glatt in the incredibly bloody “Goon: Last of the Enforcers,” where he is the newly appointed captain of the Halifax Highlanders ice hockey team. In a game against a heated rival, Glatt is knocked out by unhinged enforcer Anders Cain (Wyatt Russell), injuring him so badly that he’s out of the game and working a desk job. And to add insult to the injury, with Glatt gone, the Highlanders acquire Cain.

But the ice calls to Glatt, and he’s drawn back to the game with the help of his one-time foe Ross “The Boss” Rhea (Liev Schreiber).

Most sports movies, including this one, follow a formula, and it’s a tried and true one. Person gets knocked down, personal struggle, gets back up, etc. This film won’t surprise much — besides just how graphic the fights are — but it’s amusing and stupidly funny.