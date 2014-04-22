Quantcast
‘Goonies 2’: Steven Spielberg involved in sequel, Richard Donner says

NINA RUGGIERO
April 22, 2014
The director adds fuel to ‘Goonies 2’ rumors.

After spilling the beans while out signing autographs earlier this month, “Goonies” director Richard Donner is adding more fuel to the rumors that his 1985 hit could have a sequel in the works.

In a new TMZ video, above, Donner says that Steven Spielberg, who wrote the original storyline, came up with the idea for a part two.

“Hopefully we’re gonna get this done, period,” Donner says.

“Steven came up with the idea of doing a sequel after 30 years,” he adds. “We’ve been trying for a while… and then he came up with another story line. He’s right on.”

Asked if the original cast will be taking part, Donner says, “God knows it’s up to them. If they have any sense they will; if they don’t they won’t.”

