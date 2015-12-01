Gotham Independent Film Awards 2015 winners

The 25th annual event is a kickoff to awards-show season.

The 25th annual Gotham Independent Film Awards were given at Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 30, 2015.

“Spotlight,” about the Boston Globe investigation into abuses in the Catholic Church, took home the top prize.

Here are the night’s big winners:

Best Feature: “Spotlight”

Best Actress: Bel Powley in “The Diary of a Teenage Girl”

Best Actor: Paul Dano in “Love & Mercy”

Best Documentary: “The Look of Silence”

Audience Award: “Tangerine”

Breathrough Series (Longform): “Mr. Robot”

Special Jury Award – Ensemble Performance: The cast of “Spotlight”

Best Screenplay: Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer, “Spotlight”

Breakthrough Actor: Mya Taylor in “Tangerine”