‘Boyhood,’ ‘Birdman,’ ScarJo among Gotham awards nominees

The nominations for the 2014 Gotham Independent Film Awards were announced Thursday, ushering in the start of the film awards season. Coming-of-age hit “Boyhood” leads the pack, with four nominations. Recently released “Birdman” also received multiple nominations.

Actors such as Ethan Hawke, Michael Keaton, Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore are among the nominees for acting accolades.

It’s the twenty-fourth year the Independent Filmmaker Project has conducted the awards. As well as launching the film awards season, the Gotham Awards are an important opportunity for independent films to receive attention from both critics and the media. “Each year the Gotham Awards honor the best work from our independent storytellers and help new audiences discover their work.” Joana Vincent, IFP Executive Director said.

She said the selected films demonstrate “a true representation of the rich and diverse range of today’s independent filmmaking.”

Special Tributes will be given to British actress Tilda Swinton, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and director Bennett Miller.

A special jury award will also be given to “Foxcatcher” actorsSteve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, and Channing Tatum.

The ceremony will take place at the Wall Street Cipriani on Dec. 1.