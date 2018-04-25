LATEST PAPER
58° Good Evening
58° Good Evening
Entertainment

MoviePass buys a stake in John Travolta ‘Gotti’ film

The mobster movie is set to be released on June 15.

John Travolta will star as New York City

John Travolta will star as New York City crime figure John Gotti in "Gotti." Photo Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk

By Colter Hettich colter.hettich@amny.com @majorhettich
Print

MoviePass is betting this gangster flick sticks.

MoviePass Ventures is making its second foray into the filmmaking business with an investment in the upcoming biopic “Gotti,” according to a release by parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics.

The cheap tickets provider has invested in an equity stake in the upcoming feature film about the Gambino crime family’s “Teflon Don,” set to be released on June 15. The movie was scheduled for release back in Dec. 2017, but previous owner Lionsgate cut ties and sold it just 10 days before release, according to Vulture.

“Gotti” stars John Travolta as infamous New York City mafia boss John Gotti and Travolta's real-life wife Kelly Preston as Victoria Gotti. The film is directed by Kevin Connolly (“Entourage”) and produced by Randal Emmett (“Lone Survivor,” “2 Guns”), George Furla (“End of Watch”), Mark Fiore and Michael Frosch.

The company previously co-acquired the independent 2018 Sundance Film Festival standout “American Animals” earlier this year, according to the release.

“’Gotti’ is precisely the type of film we established MoviePass Ventures to support,” Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, said in a statement.

In addition to guaranteeing distributors that three million of its subscribers show up on opening weekend, according to Deadline, MoviePass Ventures hopes to also get in on additional revenue down the line, including future streaming, merchandising and music deals. Deadline reported Wednesday that the deal is worth “around low seven figures.”

Colter

Colter joined amNewYork as associate editor in 2017, and has worked as a news editor and designer in New York City since 2011.

Entertainment photos & videos

Alexandre Rockwell and Steve Buscemi spoke onstage at What's going on at the Tribeca Film Festival?
See the best in step dance by Step Here's what to do this weekend
This arts and ideas festival is about borders Bored this week? Here's what to do
Where to eat and drink like everyone on 'Billions'
Verne Troyer is dead at age 49, his 'Austin Powers' star Verne Troyer and other notable deaths
The Tribeca Film Festival incorporates different features every Tribeca Film Festival's 'Friends' connection, more secrets