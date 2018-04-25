MoviePass is betting this gangster flick sticks.

MoviePass Ventures is making its second foray into the filmmaking business with an investment in the upcoming biopic “Gotti,” according to a release by parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics.

The cheap tickets provider has invested in an equity stake in the upcoming feature film about the Gambino crime family’s “Teflon Don,” set to be released on June 15. The movie was scheduled for release back in Dec. 2017, but previous owner Lionsgate cut ties and sold it just 10 days before release, according to Vulture.

“Gotti” stars John Travolta as infamous New York City mafia boss John Gotti and Travolta's real-life wife Kelly Preston as Victoria Gotti. The film is directed by Kevin Connolly (“Entourage”) and produced by Randal Emmett (“Lone Survivor,” “2 Guns”), George Furla (“End of Watch”), Mark Fiore and Michael Frosch.

The company previously co-acquired the independent 2018 Sundance Film Festival standout “American Animals” earlier this year, according to the release.

“’Gotti’ is precisely the type of film we established MoviePass Ventures to support,” Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, said in a statement.

In addition to guaranteeing distributors that three million of its subscribers show up on opening weekend, according to Deadline, MoviePass Ventures hopes to also get in on additional revenue down the line, including future streaming, merchandising and music deals. Deadline reported Wednesday that the deal is worth “around low seven figures.”