The festival is on Randall’s Island June 3-5.

NYC’s hometown music festival Governors Ball returns June 3-5, and the lineup has just been announced.

Headliners are Kanye West, The Killers, The Strokes, Beck, Robyn and Death Cab for Cutie. Hello, nostalgia!

More bands:

Chvrches

M83

Haim

Of Monsters and Men

Two Door Cinema Club

Father John Misty

Jamie XX

Bloc Party

The festival is taking place, as always, on Randall’s Island. Tickets are on sale now.