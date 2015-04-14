New Governors Ball After Dark series offers music for the festival-less crowd

Not into $300 3-day passes? Single performer nightly lineups are here!

Festival season is fully upon us.

Tickets to multi-day NYC concerts like Governors Ball or Electric Daisy Carnival may seem prohibitively expensive, a new concert series opens up your wallet (and calendar) for a more low-key live summer music experience: Governors Ball After Dark.

In honor of the festival’s five years in NYC, Governors Ball After Dark will present artists including Chromeo, Little Dragon, Conor Oberst and more throughout the city, in venues like The Apollo, Webster Hall, Le Poisson and additional local music-lovers’ staples.

Governors Ball After Dark shows kick off on Thursday evening, June 4th, with the Governors Ball 2015 lineup beginning Friday morning.

Tickets for After Dark shows go on sale Friday, April 17th, while a limited pre-sale will be available through Citibank beginning Wednesday, April 15th at 12 p.m.

Full lineup:

Thursday, June 4th

Chromeo @ The Apollo Theater

Benjamin Booker @ Irving Plaza

Odesza @ Rough Trade

Gorgon City (DJ) @ Output

Friday, June 5th

Little Dragon @ Brooklyn Bowl

Atmosphere and Bishop Nehru @ Irving Plaza

Marina & The Diamonds @ Webster Hall

People Under The Stairs @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Chromeo (DJ) @ Output

White Lung @ Knitting Factory

SBTRKT (DJ) @ Verboten

Saturday, June 6th

J. Roddy Walston & The Business @ Brooklyn Bowl

Chronixx And The Zincfence Redemption @ Irving Plaza

Clean Bandit @ Webster Hall

Conor Oberst @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Hot Chip (DJ) @ Output

Mau5trap Presents deadmau5 @ Verboten

DMA’s @ Knitting Factory

Sunday, June 7th

Big Gigantic and Friends @ Brooklyn Bowl (On Sale April 17th at 10 AM EST)

Flying Lotus (DJ) @ Le Poisson Rouge