New Governors Ball After Dark series offers music for the festival-less crowd

Festival season is fully upon us.
Tickets to multi-day NYC concerts like Governors Ball or Electric Daisy Carnival may seem prohibitively expensive, a new concert series opens up your wallet (and calendar) for a more low-key live summer music experience: Governors Ball After Dark.
In honor of the festival’s five years in NYC, Governors Ball After Dark will present artists including Chromeo, Little Dragon, Conor Oberst and more throughout the city, in venues like The Apollo, Webster Hall, Le Poisson and additional local music-lovers’ staples.
Governors Ball After Dark shows kick off on Thursday evening, June 4th, with the Governors Ball 2015 lineup beginning Friday morning.
Tickets for After Dark shows go on sale Friday, April 17th, while a limited pre-sale will be available through Citibank beginning Wednesday, April 15th at 12 p.m.
Full lineup:
Thursday, June 4th
Chromeo @ The Apollo Theater
Benjamin Booker @ Irving Plaza
Odesza @ Rough Trade
Gorgon City (DJ) @ Output
Friday, June 5th
Little Dragon @ Brooklyn Bowl
Atmosphere and Bishop Nehru @ Irving Plaza
Marina & The Diamonds @ Webster Hall
People Under The Stairs @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Chromeo (DJ) @ Output
White Lung @ Knitting Factory
SBTRKT (DJ) @ Verboten
Saturday, June 6th
J. Roddy Walston & The Business @ Brooklyn Bowl
Chronixx And The Zincfence Redemption @ Irving Plaza
Clean Bandit @ Webster Hall
Conor Oberst @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Hot Chip (DJ) @ Output
Mau5trap Presents deadmau5 @ Verboten
DMA’s @ Knitting Factory
Sunday, June 7th
Big Gigantic and Friends @ Brooklyn Bowl (On Sale April 17th at 10 AM EST)
Flying Lotus (DJ) @ Le Poisson Rouge