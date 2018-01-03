With the city under a winter storm warning and frigid temps forecast to follow, it’s the perfect time to daydream about a future of fun in the sun. To help escape the cold weather blues, the lineup for the eighth Governors Ball was announced Wednesday.

The three-day festival, to be held June 1-3 on Randall’s Island, has some big-name headliners (including one that has yet to be revealed) among the more than 60 bands confirmed. Here are some acts to build your summer dreams on:

Eminem: With a new album, “Revival,” and buzz from his freestyle anti-Trump rap at the BET Hip Hip Awards in October, Eminem rolls into 2018 on a high. He will warm up for his NYC appearance by headlining Coachella in April.

Jack White: The one-time White Stripes lead singer and guitarist teased his forthcoming album, “Boarding House Reach,” with a video that critics believe comprises clips from those songs. There’s no release date for the album, but New Yorkers should be one of the first audiences to hear the songs because White doesn’t have any other upcoming tour dates.

Travis Scott: The Houston rapper dropped his latest album, “Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho,” recorded with longtime collaborator Quavo, right before Christmas. Legendary illustrator Ralph Steadman did the cover.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: The New York-based indie rockers played their first concert in four years last November. They play two overseas dates ahead their return to the Big Apple, so they must have enjoyed the return to the road.

Halsey: This New Jersey singer-songwriter saw her “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” LP debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard chart last June. She will roll into Governors Ball off a sold-out tour in Australia.

N.E.R.D.: “No One Ever Really Dies” was the hip-hop trio’s first album in seven years. As of now, their June appearance in NYC will be just the second time they have played live since 2014.

Khalid: He will have turned 20 by the time he hits the stage at Governors Ball, but the “American Teen” sensation and MTV’s best new artist of 2017 has a bright future.