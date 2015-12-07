Grammys 2016: Nominations led by Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd

The Weeknd and Taylor Swift did well, too.

The nominees for the 58th annual Grammy Awards were announced Monday.

Kendrick Lamar and his “To Pimp a Butterfly” garnered 11 nominations, poising him for quite a sweep at the Feb. 15 ceremony, which will be filmed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and aired on CBS.

Taylor Swift and The Weeknd got seven nods each.

“CBS This Morning” did the honors of revealing the major categories, which included a diverse array of artists for album of the year, with nods to “Sound & Color,” Alabama Shakes; “To Pimp a Butterfly,” Kendrick Lamar; “Traveller,” Chris Stapleton; “1989,” Taylor Swift; “Beauty Behind the Madness,” The Weeknd.

Contenders in other major categories include:

Record of the year: “Really Love,” D’Angelo and The Vanguard; “Uptown Funk,” Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars; “Thinking Out Loud,” Ed Sheeran; “Blank Space,” Taylor Swift; “Can’t Feel My Face,” The Weeknd.

Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Alright,” Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Anthony Spears and Pharrell Williams; “Blank Space,” Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift; “Girl Crush,” Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose; “See You Again,” Andrew Cedar, Justin Franks, Charles Puth and Cameron Thomaz; “Thinking Out Loud,” Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge.

Best new artist: Courtney Barnett, James Bay, Sam Hunt, Tori Kelly, Meghan Trainor.

Best pop vocal album: “Piece by Piece,” Kelly Clarkson; “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful,” Florence + The Machine; “Uptown Special,” Mark Ronson; “1989,” Taylor Swift; “Before This World,” James Taylor.

Best rock song (songwriter’s award): “Don’t Wanna Fight,” Alabama Shakes; “What Kind of Man,” Florence + the Machine; “Ex’s & Oh’s,” Elle King; “Hold Back the River,” James Bay; “Lydia,” Highly Suspect.

Best rock album: “Chaos and the Calm,” James Bay; “Kintsugi,” Death Cab for Cutie; “Mister Asylum,” Highly Suspect; “Drones,” Muse; “.5: The Gray Chapter,” Slipknot.

Best R&B song (songwriter’s award): “Coffee,” Miguel; “Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey),” The Weeknd; “Let it Burn,” Jazmine Sullivan; “Really Love,” D’Angelo and the Vanguard; “Shame,” Tyrese.”

Best R&B album: “Coming Home,” Leon Bridges; “Black Messiah,” D’Angelo and the Vanguard; “Cheers to the Fall,” Andra Day; “Reality Show,” Jazmine Sullivan; “Forever Charlie,” Charlie Wilson.

Best rap song: “All Day,” Kanye West Featuring Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom and Paul McCartney; “Alright,” Kendrick Lamar; “Energy,” Drake; “Glory,” Common and John Legend; “Trap Queen,” Fetty Wap.

Best rap album: “2014 Forest Hills Drive,” J. Cole; “Compton,” Dr. Dre; “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late,” Drake; “To Pimp a Butterfly,” Kendrick Lamar; “The Pinkprint,” Nicki Minaj.

Best country album: “Montevallo,” Sam Hunt; “Pain Killer,” Little Big Town; “The Blade,” Ashley Monroe; “Pageant Material,” Kacey Musgraves; “Traveller,” Chris Stapleton.

The full list lives at grammy.com.