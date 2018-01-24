Fifteen years is a long time to be away from New York City.

With the Grammys returning to Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28 after more than a decade at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, we took a look at what the red carpet looked like years ago. From fashion styles to music genres, a lot has changed since the last time the ceremony came to the city in 2003. The charts in the early 2000s saw Avril Lavigne's "Sk8er Boi," John Mayer's "Your Body Is a Wonderland" and Kelly Rowland's "Dilemma."

The 60th anniversary ceremony airs on CBS at 7:30 p.m.