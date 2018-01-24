Fifteen years is a long time to be away from New York City.
With the
Grammys returning to Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28 after more than a decade at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, we took a look at what the red carpet looked like years ago. From fashion styles to music genres, a lot has changed since the last time the ceremony came to the city in 2003. The charts in the early 2000s saw Avril Lavigne's "Sk8er Boi," John Mayer's "Your Body Is a Wonderland" and Kelly Rowland's "Dilemma."
The 60th anniversary ceremony airs on CBS at 7:30 p.m.
John Mayer
Before there was "Daughters" and "Waiting On the World To Change," there was John Mayer and his hit single "Your Body Is a Wonderland." Mayer performed the song at the ceremony and also took home an award for best male vocal performance.
(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Gries)
Usher
Usher won the Grammy for the best male R&B vocal performance for "U Don't Have to Call." This was five years before he discovered Justin Bieber on YouTube.
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
Lance Bass
Still fresh off 2002's *NSYNC "temporary hiatus" (which later became a break up), Lance Bass and his perfectly frosted tips showed up at The Garden with the rest of the boy band.
(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Gries)
Alicia Keys
We wonder what makeup-free Alicia Keys would say about this look now. The singer had just released her album "The Diary of Alicia Keys" two months before the Grammys.
(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Mainz)
Avril Lavigne
Still searching for her Sk8er Boi, Avril Lavigne sported her classic punk/rock look on the carpet. This was also the year
conspiracy theorists began wondering if Avril had been replaced by a doppelgänger. (Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall stepped out on the carpet wearing a very Samantha-inspired dress. Little did we know we'd soon have to endure life without new "Sex and the City" episodes.
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
Ashanti
A 22-year-old Ashanti accepted the Grammy for best contemporary R&B album for her debut self-titled record.
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
Michelle Branch
What was Michelle Branch up to in 2003? She had just said "Goodbye To You" and was wondering, "Are You Happy Now?"
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow's '90s hits were already compiled into a "Best Of" album in 2003, and her hit "The First Cut Is the Deepest" was released two years later.
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland and Nelly performed "Dilemma" at the ceremony, a hit for which they won best rap collaboration that same year.
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
Dixie Chicks
The Dixie Chicks seriously owned at the ceremony, taking home awards for best country album, best country performance by a duo or group, best country instrumental performance and album of the year.
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
Martina McBride
Country star Martina McBride had six studio albums under her belt and was prepping her seventh for release later that year.
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres
A pre-Jennifer Lopez heartbreak Marc Anthony was still married to Dayanara Torres when he attended the 2003 Grammys.
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
Bernadette Peters
In 2003, Bernadette Peters was thriving in the Broadway reveal of "Gypsy." The Tony Award-winning play opened three months after the Grammys.
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
Ceelo
In 2003, Ceelo Green was not yet known for "Crazy" and "Forget You." Instead, he hit the carpet as a member of Goodie Mob in a memorable leather/fur combo.
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
Gwen Stefani
Yes, Gwen, we really love you underneath it all. Gwen Stefani performed medley of "Underneath It All" and "Hella Good" with No Doubt at the ceremony.
(Credit: Getty Images / Myrna Suarez)
P. Diddy
Sean Diddy Combs (P. Diddy) hit the carpet with his son Justin, who is now 23 years old.
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
Jimmy Fallon
Still a "Weekend Update" co-host at the time, Jimmy Fallon's current black-tie comb over look would have suited him well at the Grammys afterparty at Gotham Hall.
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
P!nk
Rocking her famous pink hair, P!nk was in an angsty phase and feeling the fame of "Don't Let Me Get Me" hitting the Billboard charts at No. 8.
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott (pre-"Lose Control") donned one of her classic tracksuit ensembles on the carpet.
(Credit: Getty Images / Evan Agostini)