Sting, Shaggy perform ‘Subway Car Karaoke’ with James Corden during Grammys

In an only-in-New York twist to James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke,” the Grammys host set out on a D train with Shaggy and Sting to perform for (suspecting) commuters.

Before Cardi B and Bruno Mars took to the stage during the ceremony at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Corden aired a short “Subway Car Karaoke” skit with the two performers. Judging by the way this one turned out, it’ll probably be Corden’s first and last.

Radio in hand, Corden, Sting and Shaggy hopped on a train and started belting out “Every Breath You Take.”

The prerecorded stint, which was very clearly staged, saw the group get cut off by a frustrated construction worker who in so many words told them to “knock it off.”

“We’re doing a ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ but like a New York special edition,” Corden proclaimed, moving on to a mash-up of Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” (2000) and the duo’s new collaborative track “Don’t Make Me Wait.”

Met by an angry group of commuters who just couldn’t be bothered, they were stopped by an elderly woman who told them she’d have no part in their video stunt.

“We’re recording this for the Grammys,” Corden said.

“Not for this Granny,” she interjected. “I don’t want to be in your stupid YouTube video!”

The group was sent back to their seats after a construction worker took a swing at Corden’s nose.

Following the video clip, Sting and Shaggy performed “Don’t Make Me Wait” live on the Grammys stage.