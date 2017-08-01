‘Great British Baking Show’ star Mary Berry joins new BBC cooking show

For fans of “The Great British Baking Show” upset that beloved judge Mary Berry won’t be part of the program …

For fans of “The Great British Baking Show” upset that beloved judge Mary Berry won’t be part of the program when it next airs on Channel 4 (instead of BBC), relief is in sight.

The BBC on Tuesday named the 82-year-old baking queen a judge in its new series “Britain’s Best Cook.” The series will see 10 contestants battle it out to prove they’re No. 1 when it comes to classic British fare.

“I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on,” Berry said.

Further details on the series to come.