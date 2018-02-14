Patty Carey wins city’s first #GreenlightHer scriptwriting competition

Patty Carey is getting the green light.

The New Yorker’s “Half Life” won the #GreenlightHer competition and will have her series get extended for four more episodes, it was revealed on Wednesday by Julie Menin, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, and Jonathan Wacks, founding director of Barry R. Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema at Brooklyn College.

“A story about a woman working in the film business being told by women working in the film business, ‘Half Life’ is incredibly timely,” Carey said in a news release. “The news of the last five months shines a powerful light on the persistent gender inequity in the film industry, and has sparked a universal call to action. I am so grateful and excited to continue developing ‘Half Life’ and hope that this strong, female-driven perspective will continue to resonate with our audience.”

Carey is a location manager and mother of two living on the Upper West Side.

More than 300 female writers participated in the city’s first-ever #GreenlightHer scriptwriting competition, and pilot episodes were produced for “Half Life” as well as fellow finalist Robin Rose Singer’s “Maturity” by students at Brooklyn College’s Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema. The pilots aired in January on NYC Media, the city’s flagship TV channel, and online for audiences to vote on which show should be extended for four more episodes.

“As the shockwaves of the #MeToo movement continue to reverberate around the entertainment industry and the country as a whole, it is so important to celebrate and elevate women’s voices,” Menin said in a news release. “#GreenlightHer has been an innovative and refreshing way to support the cause of gender equity and shine a light on women’s creative talent. I congratulate Patty and the entire cast and crew on this impressive achievement, and look forward to watching more episodes of ‘Half Life.’”