Grumpy Cat, Oskar the Blind Cat promote ‘Cat Summer’ music video

The line for photos with Grumpy Cat and Oskar the Blind Cat was 50 deep.

Grumpy Cat is held by her owner at Bleecker Street Records on Wednesday, July 16, 2014, to celebrate the release of the Purina Friskies song and video “Cat Summer.” Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

The appetite for famous Internet cats is neverending, apparently. And what could be better than a song of the summer, featuring said Internet cats?!

That’s what the Friskies crew had in mind, obviously. They just released a music video for the song “Cat Summer,” a celebration of the season starring… well, you know!

Two stars of the video, Grumpy Cat and Oskar the Blind Cat, stopped by Bleecker Street Records on Wednesday to pose with fans. They were both chill cats, sleeping mostly, despite the camera flashes and tweens.

Friskies will donate one meal of Friskies Grillers to cat charities nationwide every time the video is watched on YouTube, up to 1 million meals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GT1oCrqfmC8

Facts about Grumpy and Oskar, in case you didn’t know:

Grumpy:

Born April 4, 2012

Lives in Morristown, Arizona

Real name is Tardar Sauce, named by owner Tabby Bundesen’s daughter, because her mom worked at Red Lobster

She has a grumpy face because of feline dwarfism

She was one of five in a litter, but the only dwarf

Her mother had another litter and another dwarf was born, Grumpy’s brother Pokey

Oskar: