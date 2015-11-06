They’re back! Hall & Oates returning to Madison Square Garden after 30 years

It’s taken three decades, but legendary rockers Daryl Hall and John Oates – the duo that makes up Hall & Oates – are finally returning to Madison Square Garden.

The pair – which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 – will play MSG on Feb. 19, with special guests Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings and Mayer Hawthorne.

Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $125.

“We want the night to be an experience,” Oates told Newsday, adding that they hand-picked the opening acts. “We’re not just going to trot our our hits … We’re going to make it interesting.”

Oates, who acknowledges that “new generations” have discovered the pair, adds, “The reason we have returned to these bigger venues is that we were true to ourselves.”

Prior to arriving in Gotham, Hall & Oates – known for their hits in the 1970s and 1980s – will be hitting the road the end of this month, with four cities in Florida and three cities in North Carolina.

John Oates, meanwhile, has a solo date in Georgia later this month, followed by another solo date in Niagara Falls, Ontario, in January.