Arts & Entertainment

Get into the Halloween spirit Caribbean-style with spooky comedy

Catch a night of Caribbean comedy on Oct. 26!
Photo courtesy of Don’t Pass the Peppa Sauce

Get into the spooky Caribbean-style at Slate (54 West 21st Street) with the Don’t Pass the Peppa Sauce (DPTPS) comedy team for an evening of stand-up, “island storytelling,” and vibrant performances celebrating Caribbean culture.

Taking place on Sunday, Oct. 26, the event promises straight vibes with music by a live DJ, appearances from a real-life Moko Jumbie (stilt walker), and some wicked waistline performances that bring the heat to Halloween.

The night is dedicated to showcasing the diversity and talent of Caribbean artists across stage and film. Performers from Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Cuba, and more will take the stage to share laughter, rhythm, and island
flair. Doors open at 5 p.m., and showtime begins at 6 p.m.. 

Click here to purchase tickets, which start at $35.

Details:

What: Don’t Pass the Peppa Sauce Caribbean Comedy Show

Where: Slate NY, 54 West 21st St.

When: Oct. 26, doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m.

Price: $35

Photo courtesy of Don’t Pass the Peppa Sauce

