Can’t get enough of “Hamilton”? Lin-Manuel Miranda and producer Jeffrey Seller will follow up on the hip-hop musical with “Hamilton: The Exhibition,” a massive, museum-style exploration of Hamilton’s life and times, which will premiere in Chicago (where a production of “Hamilton” continues to run) in the fall and then visit other U.S. cities. In a statement, Miranda (who will record audio narration for spectators) described the exhibition as “an immersive companion piece to “Hamilton,’ and a deep dive into the details and experiences of Hamilton’s story.”

Drama critics say no thanks to this season’s new musicals

What’s the best musical of the season? Don’t ask the Drama Critics Circle, which declined to give out an award for best musical at its annual meeting last week. It is worth noting that “A Band’s Visit” (the front-runner for this year’s Tony for Best Musical) received the best musical award last year after it premiered Off-Broadway. The group named Amy Herzog’s “Mary Jane” as best play and Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen” (which may transfer to Broadway next season) as best foreign play. A special citation was given to “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” for its stagecraft.

Paper Mill calls off Lloyd Webber revue, adds ‘Purple’

The new Andrew Lloyd Webber revue “Unmasked” (which was slated to open Paper Mill Playhouse’s new season in the fall) is apparently not ready to be unmasked. The New Jersey theater announced this week that “Unmasked” has been indefinitely postponed due to “unforeseen scheduling issues” and replaced with John Doyle’s Tony-winning revival of “The Color Purple,” which played Broadway in 2015. The new musical “Half Time,” the final production of the current Paper Mill season, beings previews on May 31.

Tony winner Creel says hello to ‘Dolly!’ once more

Tony winner Gavin Creel (who sustained a back injury requiring surgery earlier this year) returned to the Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!” on Tuesday night following an extended absence. He is expected to remain with the production through its final performance on Aug. 25. In Creel’s absence, the role of Cornelius Hackl was played by Santino Fontana (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”). Bette Midler returns to the musical on July 17 for its final six weeks.

Public Theater adds free ‘Runaways’ performance

The Public Theater (which previously announced that it would present a one-night staging of the 1978 teen musical “Runaways” as part of its annual gala on June 11 at the Delacorte Theatre) has added a free encore performance the following night, June 12. As with other Shakespeare in the Park productions, tickets will be available by waiting on line outside the theater and by digital lottery. The production (directed by Sam Pinkleton, choreographer of “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”) was previously seen two years ago at City Center as part of its Encores! Off-Center series.

Denzel to be honored by New Dramatists

Denzel Washington (who received a Tony nomination last week for his performance in the Broadway revival of “The Iceman Cometh”) will be honored on Tuesday at the 69th Annual Benefit Luncheon of the New Dramatists (which provides professional support to young playwrights) at the Marriott Marquis. The event always draws a large number of well-known industry professionals and Tony nominees, virtually all of whom receive shout-outs from the dais.

Chazz Palminteri to join ‘A Bronx Tale’ cast

Actor-writer Chazz Palminteri, the man behind all three versions of “A Bronx Tale” (one-man show, 1993 film adaptation, musical), will step into the Broadway production beginning May 24, taking over as the gangster Sonny (a role he played in the film) at select performances in place of Nick Cordero, who will be shooting a film over the summer. Cordero will do weekend performances.

Spotted …

RuPaul, Ben Platt and Adam Lambert at “The Boys in the Band” … The NYPD Ceremonial Police Band at “The Band’s Visit” … Daniel Radcliffe at “Harry Clarke” … Alanis Morissette at “Dear Evan Hansen.”