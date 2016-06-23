‘Hamilton’ spoof ‘Spamilton’ coming from Gerard Alessandrini

Given all the unending hype and acclaim for “Hamilton” over the past year and a half, it was inevitable that it would become the target of parody. Luckily for us, Gerard Alessandrini, creator of the off-Broadway phenomenon “Forbidden Broadway,” has taken up the assignment. Alessandrini will premiere “Spamilton,” a full-length musical parody of “Hamilton,” at the Triad on July 19 for a limited 18-performance run. “After satirizing musicals for 30 years, I couldn’t help but feel obligated to take a few jabs at the biggest hit musical that has opened in New York in my lifetime,” Alessandrini said in a statement. A ticket to “Spamilton” will cost $49 plus two drinks — considerably less than a ticket to “Hamilton.”

Lewis Black coming to Broadway in the ‘Future’

Comedian Lewis Black will return to Broadway in the fall with “Lewis Black: Black to the Future,” which will run for just four performances at the Marquis Theatre (home to “On Your Feet!“) beginning Sept. 12. “As a playwright I always wanted to see my plays on Broadway; well, that didn’t work out, but I am honored to be doing my stand-up there,” Black said in a statement.

Tony-winning ‘Fun Home’ sets closing date

“Fun Home,” an unconventional musical about a lesbian cartoonist looking back on her father’s closeted sexuality and her own sexual awakening, which defied expectations and won last year’s Tony Award for Best Musical and officially became a hit (i.e. making back its investment costs), will close on Sept. 10 after an 18-month run. Its producers should be eternally grateful that “Hamilton” (which also premiered at the Public Theater) waited until this past season to come to Broadway.

Broadway stars (and me too) come together for political comedy by Shaw

Yours truly will serve as the narrator of a one-night staged reading of George Bernard Shaw’s rarely-seen 1929 political comedy “The Apple Cart” on July 25 at Symphony Space. Produced by Project Shaw and directed by David Staller, the very accomplished cast will include Michael Cumpsty (“1776”), Melissa Errico (“High Society”), Tony Sheldon (“Priscilla Queen of the Desert”), Jim Brochu (“Zero Hour”) and Jackie Hoffman (“Xanadu”).

‘Monopoly the Musical’ is on the way

If they can base musicals on comic books, why not board games? The children’s toy company Hasbro announced Monday that it intends to develop stage versions of its best-known properties, including but not limited to a musical adaptation of Monopoly. One can only hope that it will have an act one finale called “Go to Jail.”

Soo to go from ‘Hamilton’ to ‘Amelie’

“Hamilton” star Phillipa Soo already has her next gig lined up. She will play the title role in a musical version of the 2001 French film romance “Amelie,” which will come to Broadway next year. She replaces Samantha Barks (Eponine in the “Les Miz” film), who headlined the musical’s regional premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Phyllida Lloyd to tackle all-female ‘Tempest’ after ‘Shrew’

Phyllida Lloyd, whose all-female staging of “The Taming of the Shrew” is currently running at the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park, is set to direct an all-female version of “The Tempest” at St. Ann’s Warehouse in January. “The Tempest” will complete her trilogy of Shakespeare productions with an all-female cast set against a modern prison backdrop. “Shrew” is not part of the trilogy.

‘The Humans’ relocating to the Schoenfeld Theatre in August

Stephen Karam’s Tony-winning drama “The Humans,” which has been a hot ticket since transferring to Broadway several months ago, will move to the Schoenfeld Theatre after its limited run at the much smaller Helen Hayes Theatre (which is about to undergo renovations) ends on July 24. Following a two-week break, “The Humans” will reopen on Aug. 9. “Few success stories I have ever been a part of have been as sweet as the story thus far of Stephen Karam’s beautiful play,” producer Scott Rudin said in a statement.

‘An American in Paris’ to shutter on Jan. 1

“An American in Paris” will close on Broadway on Jan. 1, 2017, making it the latest musical to announce a closing date months in advance in an attempt to drum up sales in the meantime. Based on the MGM movie musical and containing classic Gershwin songs, the production opened a year ago and won acclaim for its spectacular choreography, visual design and music direction.

Spotted…

Tobey Maguire at “Waitress” … Josh Groban at “The Humans” … Nick Jonas at “Something Rotten!” … Bernadette Peters at “Bright Star” … Elaine Paige at “School of Rock.”