‘Hamilton’ star Lin-Manuel Miranda joins James Corden in ‘Broadway Carpool Karaoke’

Preparing for hosting the Tony Awards on June 12, James Corden took to the streets for another round of “Carpool Karaoke,” this time bringing along “Hamilton” star and writer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The “Carpool Karaoke” segment of CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” has become a viral hit. In this episode, Corden and Miranda begin by singing the opening track to Miranda’s hit musical, “Alexander Hamilton.”

After finishing their rendition of the historical tune, Corden asked Miranda about his feelings leading up to the Tony Awards.

Miranda recalled his experiences at the Tonys for “In the Heights,” noting the pressure he felt to win in order for the musical to run, but he said “‘Hamilton’ is selling fine,” so he is just looking forward to spending time with friends from other Broadway productions at this year’s ceremony.

Corden and Miranda then stopped to pick up fellow Broadway stars Audra McDonald, known for “A Raisin in the Sun” and “Private Practice,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson, known for ABC’s “Modern Family” and currently starring in the Broadway show “Fully Committed,” and Jane Krakowski, star of NBC’s “30 Rock” and Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

McDonald is the only person to have ever won a Tony in all four acting categories, and Krakowski is currently nominated for a Tony for her role in “She Loves Me.”

After sharing advice they’d picked up from the Tony Awards ceremonies of the past, the group sang along to several pieces from Tony Award-winning musicals, including “Seasons of Love” from “Rent,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” from “Jersey Boys,” and “One Day More” from “Les Miserables.”