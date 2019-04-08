Hannah Gadsby wants NYers to meet 'Douglas'

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby is returning to New York City this summer for her latest “thought orgy."

The comic plans to conclude the U.S. tour of “Douglas,” her follow-up to the wildly popular "Nanette," with a four-week run at Off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theater. The act is named after the dog that “inspired Hannah to put pen to paper and turn out a show you couldn’t possibly expect,” per a news release.

Tickets for the local run, which starts July 23, go on sale 10 a.m. Sunday, April 14. Keep in mind that "Nanette" sold out during its NYC stint.

That show received worldwide critical acclaim, particularly after it aired on Netflix last year, for Gadsby’s poignant introspections on rape and being gay in her small Tasmanian hometown.

“Douglas” first premiered in Melbourne in March, and hits the States on April 29 in San Francisco.