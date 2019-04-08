LATEST PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
Entertainment

Hannah Gadsby wants NYers to meet 'Douglas'

The comedian is winding up her latest tour - named for a very special canine - Off-Broadway.

Hannah Gadsby brings her newest show, "Douglas," to

Hannah Gadsby brings her newest show, "Douglas," to NYC this summer. Photo Credit: Getty Images for AFI/Charley Gallay

By amNY Staff
Print

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby is returning to New York City this summer for her latest “thought orgy."

The comic plans to conclude the U.S. tour of “Douglas,” her follow-up to the wildly popular "Nanette," with a four-week run at Off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theater. The act is named after the dog that “inspired Hannah to put pen to paper and turn out a show you couldn’t possibly expect,” per a news release.

Tickets for the local run, which starts July 23, go on sale 10 a.m. Sunday, April 14. Keep in mind that "Nanette" sold out during its NYC stint.

That show received worldwide critical acclaim, particularly after it aired on Netflix last year, for Gadsby’s poignant introspections on rape and being gay in her small Tasmanian hometown.

“Douglas” first premiered in Melbourne in March, and hits the States on April 29 in San Francisco.

By amNY Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Entertainment photos & videos

Daren Kagasoff, who stars as Gabe, and Dominic Chianese, 'The Village' exclusive clip: Gabe and Enzo have a heart-to-heart
The Cutting Room is throwing 007 cabaret, Taste of Fifth Ave. and more to do this week
British actress Maisie Williams (R) and British actress See photos: 'Game of Thrones' holds final season premiere
Brunch aficionados will be able to enjoy their Drink up at the Bloody Mary Festival and more to do this weekend
Initially mawkish, than deeply felt and conceived show We ranked the best and worst 'This Is Us' characters
Sarah is rocking  'The Village' exclusive first-look video