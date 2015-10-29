‘Harry Potter’ sequel sells out, more theater news

‘Harry Potter’ stage sequel sells out instantly

When it was first announced that a stage drama of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” would be produced in London’s West End, rumors suggested that it would be a prequel about Harry Potter’s parents. In actuality, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” — which begins previews in June and will be presented in two parts — will be a sequel in which Harry is an employee at the Ministry of Magic, husband and father of three children. Tickets for the first three months of performances promptly vanished when they went on sale earlier this week, as reported by Playbill.com.

Producer will help Musicals Tonight! to soldier on

Musicals Tonight!, the scrappy off-off-Broadway company dedicated to showcasing musicals of the past in low-frills, piano-only productions, warned a few months ago that its current season would be its last unless it can gain more subscribers. However, at a performance of the Gershwins’ “Oh, Kay!” last week, producer Mel Miller said that he will dip into his own savings to prevent the company from shutting down after this season. The company’s short run of “Oh, Kay!” ended last week, and it is now on to Cole Porter’s “Out Of This World.”

‘Gypsy’ is dead at Universal

Universal Pictures has decided to not move forward with the long-in-development film version of “Gypsy” with Barbra Streisand (and possibly Lady Gaga and John Travolta, too), as per Deadline.com. The film could potentially be produced by another company. But in all honesty, Streisand, now 73, may be too old at this point to play the ultra-forceful stage mother Mama Rose.

Grant to allow students to see ‘Hamilton’ for $10

Twenty thousand NYC public school students will get to see the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” for only $10 each, thanks to a $1.46 million grant from the Rockefeller Foundation. “They will see Hamilton’s story, and I’m hopeful that the stories it will inspire in them will change our lives in ways we can’t even anticipate,” the musical’s creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda said in a statement. By comparison, the least expensive regular priced ticket $65.75.

Roundabout adds ‘Robber Bridegroom’ at last minute

In a last-minute addition to its spring schedule, Roundabout Theatre Company announced Thursday that it will revive the 1975 bluegrass musical comedy “The Robber Bridegroom” at its Off-Broadway space. The cast will be lead by Stephen Pasquale as a Mississippi con man. The role was played by Kevin Kline in the original Broadway production. Alex Timbers (“Peter and the Starcatcher”) will direct.

Former NFLer Eddie George to tackle ‘Chicago’

Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, who has acted in regional productions in recent years, will make his Broadway debut in “Chicago,” playing slick lawyer Billy Flynn for a seven-week run beginning Jan. 11. Last week, it was revealed that NeNe Leakes (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) will take over as Matron “Mama” Morton beginning Nov. 23.

Spotted …

Quentin Tarantino and Rosie O’Donnell at “Dames at Sea” … Beyoncé and Jay Z at “Hamilton” … Steven Spielberg at “Hand to God” … Nathan Lane and Alan Alda at “Sylvia.”