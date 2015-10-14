Hayden Panettiere battling postpartum depression at treatment center, rep tells People mag

The actress is the mother of a 10-month-old girl.

Actress Hayden Panettiere is battling postpartum depression at a treatment center, her rep told People magazine on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old actress is a new mom to a 10-month-old girl named Kaya.

Panettiere stars on “Nashville” as country music star Juliette Barnes, who is also struggling with postpartum depression this season.

Panettiere said in September on “Live! with Kelly and Michael” that she can “very much relate” to her character’s struggle with postpartum depression.

“It’s something that’s completely uncontrollable,” she said. “It’s really painful, and it’s really scary, and women need a lot of support.”