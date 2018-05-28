Here’s your chance to read with the stars.

Actors from some of HBO’s top shows, including “Big Little Lies” and “Westworld,” will share their love of the written word in a new #ReadingIsLit campaign that launches on Tuesday.

Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Thandie Newton are some of the people who will share their favorite books and stories that inspired them, and even give recommendations in an effort to get more people to read and join their local libraries.

HBO and the New York Public Library will use their social media channels to get the word out with the help of videos and other messages.

The library will set up special book displays at its 88 branches in Manhattan, Staten Island and the Bronx, with popular books that have been made into HBO shows and films.

A dedicated website includes interviews with showrunners and writers who share their “must-read” lists.

“Being storytellers, everything we do at HBO begins with the written word,” Richard Plepler, the network’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.