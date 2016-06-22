HBO’s ‘Vinyl’ canceled after one season

HBO’s “Vinyl” is history. The rock ‘n’ roll drama set in 1970s New York has been canned after just one season, according to reports.

The network backtracked on a previous announcement in February stating that the series, starring Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano and Olivia Wilde, had been renewed.

The change of heart follows news in April that showrunner Terence Winter would not return for a second season with the show.

“After careful consideration, we have decided not to proceed with a second season of ‘Vinyl,’” HBO said in a statement on Wednesday. “Obviously, this was not an easy decision. We have enormous respect for the creative team and cast for their hard work and passion on this project.”

Despite positive reviews, the series — co-created by Winter, Mick Jagger, Martin Scorsese and Rich Cohen — lagged in ratings, with a poor 760,000 in viewers for its premiere.