HBO is taking their age-old tagline, “It’s Not TV, it’s HBO,” even further.

The company will launch a standalone streaming service that will not require a subscription to cable, parent company Time Warner Cable announced Wednesday.

The new HBO Go will launch in 2015, according to TWC.

The announcement came hours ahead of Netflix’s planned quarterly earnings report.

In the meantime, fans of HBO shows, start making your “to binge watch” list now.