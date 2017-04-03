‘Hello, Dolly!’ starring Bette Midler breaks a Broadway record

Hello, dollars!

Still in preview performances, Broadway’s “Hello, Dolly!” revival has smashed records, grossing over $1.96 million in a single week.

The musical, starring Bette Midler, now holds the record for the highest weekly gross of any production at the 104-year-old Shubert Theatre. “Dolly” did it with seven performances in the week ending April 2.

It comes hot on the heels of the previous record-holder — “Matilda,” which grossed $1.9 million over nine performances in the week ending Jan. 1, 2017.

“Hello, Dolly!” has been in previews since March 15 and officially opens April 20.