Entertainment Highline Ballroom unable to renew its lease, will leave West 16th Street location Owner Steven Bensusan sent an email blast with a statement about the closure on Saturday The Highline Ballroom will close its doors on West 16th Street after 12 years of hosting big names, according to owner Steven Bensusan. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Essence/Bennett Raglin By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated January 13, 2019 1:44 PM After 12 years of hosting big names such as Lou Reed, Paul McCartney, Amy Winehouse and Rihanna, The Highline Ballroom is closing its doors on West 16th Street, according to its owner Steven Bensusan. Bensusan sent an email blast with a statement about the closure on Saturday, saying the landlord of 431 W. 16th St. had decided not to renew the Highline Ballroom's lease. "For over a year, we were led to believe that a renewal was imminent, however, it is now clear that the landlord has other plans for the building," he wrote. "This is obviously a growing trend within the New York real estate market impacting various entertainment venues and businesses." Bensusan said while he will be closing the venue at its current location, he is searching for a new location in the Chelsea/Meatpacking District and hopes to announce plans soon. The Highline Ballroom tweeted Bensusan's statement as well. "It is a shame we have to close our doors, though we are grateful for the support we have received from fans and artists over the years in making the original Highline Ballroom location a truly unique experience," Bensuan said. A final closing date hasn't been announced, but the venue's schedule only lists shows through April 14. The landlord, MCPJF W. 16th LLC., could not be reached on Sunday. The venue is the latest in live music venues to shutter, following the B.B. King Blues Club & Grill and Bushwick's Silent Barn, which both held their last concerts in April 2018, and Caffe Vivaldi, which closed in June 2018. Webster Hall, which closed in 2017 for renovations, is reopening this spring.