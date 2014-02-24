Highs and lows of Fallon’s first week on ‘Tonight Show’

It’s really too soon to pass judgment, but we’re going to do it anyway.

It’s really too soon to pass judgment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” but we’re going to do it anyway. Here are some highs and lows from the show’s first week:

Highlights

Brian Williams raps “Rapper’s Delight”

This mash up of clips from the NBC anchor was both a testament to hard work and also a ton of fun.

History of Rap 5 with Justin Timberlake

Fun and energetic. Fallon shines when he gets musical, and this rapping with JT was a good time.

Interview with Jerry Seinfeld

The two comedians have a good chat that’s funny and insightful.

The Roots

A great band goes a long way with a show like this, and The Roots are a great band.

Lowlights

Kristin Wiig as Harry Styles

Too long and painful to watch. And Fallon clearly has an obsession with Styles, as he mentions him numerous times during the week.

Monologues

Generic and pandering. There are occasionally funny jokes, but most of it is obvious and repetitive.

Bob Costas impressions

Fallon seems to do about 100 impressions of the NBC broadcaster, which is about 99 times too many.

Interviews not with Jerry Seinfeld

Fallon isn’t terrible, but he panders a lot. He seems too much to want to be liked.