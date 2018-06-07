Conjure up the “Hocus Pocus” spirits in the middle of summer with a special anniversary screening of the 1993 classic Halloween flick.

Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” was released 25 years ago on July 16, meaning Sarah Jessica Parker was still in her 20s when she slipped into the coven of witches as Sarah Sanderson, the youngest of the conniving Sanderson sisters. Pre-“Sex and the City” Parker appeared in the film alongside Bette Midler (Winnie Sanderson) and Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson).

On July 16, one of the actresses behind the trio of Sanderson sisters -- Najimy -- will revisit the role for a one-night-only viewing of the film on the big screen at Brooklyn’s Alamo Drafthouse (445 Albee Square W #4).

Relive one of your Halloween favorites with Najimy, who will host a Q&A session with fans at the theater, too. A Black Flame Candle may or may not make an appearance.

Tickets for the screenings, $25 each, and Q&A chat were made available Thursday at drafthouse.com, and several have already been snatched up.

To commemorate the anniversary this fall, Freeform, the network known for its 13 Nights of Halloween special, is expanding to 31 frightful nights with a “Hocus Pocus” “extravaganza” kicking off on Oct. 1. Other details have not yet been announced.

The film was met with mixed reviews when it made its debut nearly three decades ago but has since gathered a cult-like following of fans who return to the small New England town by way of the flick each Halloween eve.

Reports buzzed last October about a potential TV film remake coming to Disney Channel, according to Deadline. The original cast, though, isn’t on board to reprise their roles. Middler told People last year she expected the TV reboot to be “cheap.”