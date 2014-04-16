Hollywood Reporter names top NYC media power players

These are the biggest names in the 2014 world of media in NYC.

The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of the biggest movers, shakers, and dealmakers in the New York City world of media.

Made up of powerhouse news anchors, TV personalities, and publishing magnates, the list has its fair share of seasoned vets like editrix Anna Wintour, and shock jock Howard Stern, but also contains the names of newer media moguls to look out for, such as Vice Media’s Shane Smith.

Whether they are new to the scene, a long time powerhouse, or recently relevant – these are the biggest names in the 2014 world of media in our city.

Anderson Cooper

Host, CNN’s AC360, and correspondent, CBS’ 60 Minutes

Anna Wintour

Artistic director, Conde Nast Publications; editor-in-chief of Vogue

Arianna Huffington

Chair, president and editor-in-chief, Huffington Post Media Group

Ben Sherwood & James Goldston

Co-President, Disney-ABC Television Group (Sherwood); President, ABC News (Goldston)

Bill O’Reilly

Host, The O’Reilly Factor

Bob Costas

Commentator, NBC Sports & Olympics

Brian Williams

Anchor, NBC Nightly News

Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell

Co-anchors, CBS This Morning

Diane Sawyer

Anchor, ABC World News

Howard Stern

Radio personality, SiriusXM

Jeff Fager and David Rhodes

Chairman, CBS News and executive producer of 60 minutes; president, CBS News

Jeff Zucker

President, CNN Worldwide

Jesse Angelo & Col Allan

Publisher, and editor-in-chief, New York Post

Jill Abramson, David Carr, and A.O. Scott of the New York Times

Executive editor, media and culture columnist, and chief film critic

Jimmy Fallon

Host, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

John Skipper

President, ESPN, and co-chairman, Disney Media Networks

Jonah Peretti and Ben Smith

Founder/CEO and editor-in-chief, Buzzfeed

Jon Stewart

Host and executive producer, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan

Hosts, Live! With Kelly and Michael

Lorne Michaels

Executive producer, NBC’s SNL, and Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Mark Lazarus

Chairman, NBC Sports Group

Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, and Willie Geist

Anchors, NBC’s Today

Megyn Kelly

Host, The Kelly File

Michael Bloomberg and Justin Smith

Founder and owner, Bloomberg LP; CEO, Bloomberg Media Group

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough

Co-hosts, MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Nick Denton

Founder and publisher, Gawker Media

Pat Fili-Krushel and Deborah Turness

Chairman, NBC Universal News Group; president, NBC News

Phil Griffin

President, MSNBC

Rachel Maddow

Host, MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show

Rand Morrison

Executive producer, CBS News Sunday Morning

Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Tom Cibrowski

Anchors, Good Morning America

Roger Ailes

Chairman and CEO of Fox News

Scott Pelley

Anchor, CBS Evening News

Sean Hannity

Host, Hannity

Sean McManus

Chairman, CBS Sports

Shane Smith

CEO, Vice Media

Stephen Colbert

Host, Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report