Hollywood Reporter names top NYC media power players

The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of the biggest movers, shakers, and dealmakers in the New York City world of media.
Made up of powerhouse news anchors, TV personalities, and publishing magnates, the list has its fair share of seasoned vets like editrix Anna Wintour, and shock jock Howard Stern, but also contains the names of newer media moguls to look out for, such as Vice Media’s Shane Smith.
Whether they are new to the scene, a long time powerhouse, or recently relevant – these are the biggest names in the 2014 world of media in our city.
Anderson Cooper
Host, CNN’s AC360, and correspondent, CBS’ 60 Minutes
Anna Wintour
Artistic director, Conde Nast Publications; editor-in-chief of Vogue
Arianna Huffington
Chair, president and editor-in-chief, Huffington Post Media Group
Ben Sherwood & James Goldston
Co-President, Disney-ABC Television Group (Sherwood); President, ABC News (Goldston)
Bill O’Reilly
Host, The O’Reilly Factor
Bob Costas
Commentator, NBC Sports & Olympics
Brian Williams
Anchor, NBC Nightly News
Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell
Co-anchors, CBS This Morning
Diane Sawyer
Anchor, ABC World News
Howard Stern
Radio personality, SiriusXM
Jeff Fager and David Rhodes
Chairman, CBS News and executive producer of 60 minutes; president, CBS News
Jeff Zucker
President, CNN Worldwide
Jesse Angelo & Col Allan
Publisher, and editor-in-chief, New York Post
Jill Abramson, David Carr, and A.O. Scott of the New York Times
Executive editor, media and culture columnist, and chief film critic
Jimmy Fallon
Host, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
John Skipper
President, ESPN, and co-chairman, Disney Media Networks
Jonah Peretti and Ben Smith
Founder/CEO and editor-in-chief, Buzzfeed
Jon Stewart
Host and executive producer, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show
Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan
Hosts, Live! With Kelly and Michael
Lorne Michaels
Executive producer, NBC’s SNL, and Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Mark Lazarus
Chairman, NBC Sports Group
Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, and Willie Geist
Anchors, NBC’s Today
Megyn Kelly
Host, The Kelly File
Michael Bloomberg and Justin Smith
Founder and owner, Bloomberg LP; CEO, Bloomberg Media Group
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough
Co-hosts, MSNBC’s Morning Joe
Nick Denton
Founder and publisher, Gawker Media
Pat Fili-Krushel and Deborah Turness
Chairman, NBC Universal News Group; president, NBC News
Phil Griffin
President, MSNBC
Rachel Maddow
Host, MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show
Rand Morrison
Executive producer, CBS News Sunday Morning
Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Tom Cibrowski
Anchors, Good Morning America
Roger Ailes
Chairman and CEO of Fox News
Scott Pelley
Anchor, CBS Evening News
Sean Hannity
Host, Hannity
Sean McManus
Chairman, CBS Sports
Shane Smith
CEO, Vice Media
Stephen Colbert
Host, Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report