Dragons afloat: 32nd annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival sails through Flushing Meadows

A dragon boat team powers through the waters of Meadow Lake during the 32nd Annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The 32nd annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, marking the Year of the Dragon, returned to Meadow Lake in Flushing Meadows Corona Park this weekend.

As the largest multicultural festival in New York State and one of the largest Dragon Boat festivals in the U.S., the event, held on August 3 and 4, offered lively boat races, a variety of Asian cuisine, and multicultural performances.

Despite sweltering heat on Saturday and threatening rain on Sunday, the festival attracted a large crowd to Queens. Attendees enjoyed live music, performances by the Wan Chi Ming Hung Gar Institute dragon and lion dance team, and more.

The Dragon Boat Races have historical roots dating back to 278 B.C., when the Chinese poet Qu Yuan drowned himself in protest against his emperor’s policies. According to legend, locals raced their boats to rescue Yuan’s body from being consumed by “water dragons.”

The races feature colorful teak boats, each weighing one ton, custom-made in Hong Kong. Each boat, adorned with a dragon’s head at the front and tail at the back, is operated by a crew of up to 20 people.

Additional reporting by Ethan Marshall