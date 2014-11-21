HOT LIST: Miss Marlow at The Delancy and more

Tuesday November 25, 2014

Brooklyn-based alt-rock artist Miss Marlow will perform at The Delancey, 168 Delancey St., on Tuesday at 10:50 p.m.; $10 at the door.

“This Is Why You’re Single: The Holiday Edition!” featuring an opening by comic and writer Michelle Wolf will be performed every Tuesday between Nov. 25 and Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. at The People’s Improv Theater, 123 E. 24th St.; tix are $15 online.

Friday, November 21, 2014

NYC-based hard rock/metal group Militia Vox will play at Littlefield, 622 Degraw St. in Brooklyn, on Friday at 8 p.m. Tix are $12 here.

Become pitmaster for the day with Pitmaster Ash while he shares his secrets on how to butcher and smoke a brisket to perfection at Hill Country Barbecue Market, 345 Adams St. in Brooklyn, on Saturday from 4-5:30 p.m. Tix here.

To celebrate its one-year anniversary, GENUINE’s pop-up party space in Gotham West Market, 600 11th Ave., with $2 bites, beers and free beer pong starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The Conair Curl Secret Beauty Tour will be held at Bed Bath and Beyond, 620 Sixth Ave., on Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. At the mobile salon, customers can experience free hair makeovers, demos by local stylists and product giveaways.

Writers Hamilton Morris and Ne?e Devenot will moderate a panel on psychedelics and art with speakers Deborah Kass, Chris Martin, Ken Johnson, Bruce Pearson, and Fred Tomaselli as part of the public programming for the exhibition “Spaced Out: Migration to the Interior” at Red Bull Studios New York, 220 W. 18th St., on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Thursday, November 20, 2014

NYC-based ambient art/heavy alternative rock band THE BLACK ATLAS will play at Bowery Electric, 327 Bowery, on Thursday at 7 p.m.; free.

Meet jewelry designer Alexis Bittar at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street, 1000 Third Ave., on Thursday at 6 p.m. to celebrate the official opening of his 59th Street shop-in-shop.

Monday, November 17, 2014

To celebrate his love of spicy Chinese food, chef David Santos will host a “White Guy Does Szechuan” six-course Nossa Mesa dinner at Louro, 142 W. 10th St., on Monday at 6 p.m.; $50 per person, BYO wine and beer.

Saturday, November 15, 2014

NYC-based group The Attic Ends will play at Mercury Lounge, 217 E. Houston St., on Saturday at 8 p.m.; $10 tix online, $12 at the door

NYC-based indie artist Jessi Mechanic will play an EP release show at the Bowery Electric, 327 Bowery, on Saturday at 8 p.m.; 21+, $8 at the door, free EP upon entry

Tuesday November 11, 2014

New York-based pop/soul singer-songwriter Rachel Lynn will perform at Carroll Place, 157 Bleecker St., on Tuesday; doors at 7 p.m., $10

NYC-based indie rock group Glass Elephant will play an EP release show at Knitting Factory, 361 Metropolitan Ave. in Brooklyn, on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Tix are $10, bk.knittingfactory.com

Brooklyn-based indie/alt-rock group The New Tarot will play at Knitting Factory, 361 Metropolitan Ave. in Brooklyn on Wednesday; doors at 8 p.m. Tix are $10, bk.knittingfactory.com

Friday, November 6, 2014

NYC-based alternative/electronic rock group Ghastly City Sleep will play at Black Bear, 70 N. Sixth St. in Brooklyn, on Saturday at 8 p.m.; $5.

The Museum of Sex, 233 Fifth Ave., has partnered with curators Kayvon Zand, and Brendan McElroy of Bad Meow Meow, to host a new “Sex on Fifth Avenue” weekly party from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tix here.

Wednesday, November 5, 2014

New York City butcher Pat LaFrieda will sign copies of his newly-released book “Meat: Everything You Need to Know” on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the butcher counter at Eataly, 200 Fifth Ave.

Tuesday, November 4, 2014

“HA!” The Musical with Christian Finnegan, Kevin Farley, Jay Oakerson and more, part of the November New York Comedy Festival at STAGE 72, 158 W. 72nd St., will be performed on Wednesday and Saturday at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Tix here.

Saturday, November 1, 2014

The Hill Country Fall Fam Jam with live music from The Three Gentlemen, featuring games, cupcake decorating for kids, bead making with Urban Glass, balloon animals, face painting and more, will be at Hill Country Brooklyn, 345 Adams St., on Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

NYC-based metal/hard rock artist Militia Vox will play at Times Scare, 669 Eighth Ave., on Sunday at 10 p.m.; $10 at the door.

Wednesday, October 29, 2014

Maysville, at 17 W. 26th St., will host a Bourbon Dinner with Dan Garrison of Garrison Brothers Bourbon Whiskey featuring whiskey tastings and pairings on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.; call 646-490-8240 for tix.

NYC-based artists My World, Laura Mann, and Justin Stein will play the Amazlish Music Showcase (co-presented by Effective Immediately PR) at Toshi’s Living Room, 1141 Broadway, on Wednesday at 9 p.m.; free.

Ernest Alexander will celebrate his induction into the Council of Fashion Designers of America, offering light food, refreshments and 15% off all items, at 98 Thompson St. on Wednesday from 6-9 p.m.

Tuesday, October 28, 2014

Fairfield Inn & Suites will host an interactive pop-up experience at Flatiron Plaza North (23rd Street and Fifth Avenue) to support the launch of the brand’s “Stay Amazing” campaign on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. It will feature a giant interactive video game that will capture participants’ body movement in real-time and project a silhouette as they juggle multiple balls at a fast pace. Visitors can learn how to “joggle” from Guinness World Record Holder Michal Kapral, and pose for the ultimate NYC selfie.

To celebrate NYCider Week, Clinton Hall at 90 Washington St. will host a Cider Tap Takeover in collaboration with Harvest Moon Cidery on Tuesday from 7-11 p.m. RSVP here.

Monday, October 27, 2014

To celebrate Halloween, Chef David Santos of Louro, 142 W. 10th St., will host a Dante’s Inferno: 9 Circles of Hell nine-course dinner on Monday at 7 p.m.; $65 per person, BYO wine and beer.

Friday, October 24, 2014

Lizzie Fortunato’s “Fortune Finds” pop-up shop will be at 217 Centre St. (buzz floor 4) on Friday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from noon-6 p.m. offering 15% of the collection.

Rosemary’s, 18 Greenwich Ave., on Saturday will host their annual family pumpkin carving event from 9-11 a.m.

Hotel Belleclaire, 250 W. 77th St., is hosting its Harvest Week from Sunday through Halloween, offering a week full of fun activities. Details here.

Owl’s Brew at Riff Raff’s, 360 Park Ave. S., will host a pre-Halloween adult costume pop-up where guests can score free Halloween accessories, costumes, make-up and sip specialty Halloween-themed Owl’s Brew cocktails on Saturday from noon-6 p.m.; 21+.

Trattoria Il Mulino, 36 E. 20th St., on Saturday will launch a new weekend morning brunch featuring Burrata French Toast, Meatball Benedict and Hangover Pizza.

Paulaner, 265 Bowery, on Sunday will host a Pumpkin Carving Contest from 2-4:30 p.m. Tix are $25 here.

Thursday, October 23, 2014

The LUCKYRICE fifth anniversary Ramen Slurpfest hosted by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE East will be held at The Astor Center, 399 Lafayette St., on Thursday with seatings at 5:30, 7, 8:30 and 10 p.m. Guests will enjoy four different styles of ramen while rotating to each new tasting bar every 13 minutes to sample “must-try” dishes. Tix are $100 here.

Seth Meyers will be the interviewee in the Tastemakers Talks (moderated by Dan Roth, executive editor of LinkedIn) at Hill Country Barbecue, 345 Adams St. in Brooklyn, on Thursday at 6 p.m. Entry is free, RSVP here.

Wednesday, October 22, 2014

NYC-based funk-soul band SugarBad will play The Outlet Collective CMJ Showcase at Toshi’s Living Room, 1141 Broadway, on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m.

Sons of Essex, 133 Essex, is unveiling a monthly dinner series, Lulu’s Dove House, on Wednesday from 7-10 p.m. The restaurant will be transformed into a speakeasy inspired by old-school Storyville, Louisiana, where the booze flows fruitfully, the food is fantastic and burlesque dancers and performers will welcome you to the night. Tix are $90 here.

Ariana Restaurant, 138-140 West Houston St., will host a classical music and five-course dinner pairing series on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and again on Wednesdays Oct. 28, Nov. 5, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19. Dinners are $85 per person and include two cocktails; reserve at 646-678-4334.

Tuesday, October 21, 2014

Celebrity dog groomer and pet expert, Jorge Bendersky, will host “Dogtoberfest” at the Brooklyn Brewery, 79 N. 11th St., on Tuesday from 7:30-9:30 p.m., and will sign copies of his book “DIY Dog Grooming, from puppy cuts to best in show, everything you need to know.” RSVP here.

Brazilia Café, 684 Broadway, has a new Happy Hour offering specials including 2-for-1 on Brazilian wines and all beer, daily from 4-10 p.m.

To celebrate its opening, Church Street Tavern at 313 Church St. is offering a happy hour Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m. offering $1 oysters, $3 jumbo shrimp, specialty cocktails for $8 and beer and wine for $4-6.

Monday, October 13, 2014

Maya, 1191 First Ave., will offer their Bottomless Margarita Brunch ($39) from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. for Columbus Day on Monday.

The four-day 5th Annual New York City Independent Film Festival kicks off on Wednesday feature all facets of the entertainment industry, including music videos, documentaries, animated films, full-length features, and more. Tix and info here.

Louro, 142 W. 10th St., on Monday will host a Christopher Columbus’ Journeys to the Americas dinner taking guests to the New World following the routes of his journeys across the Atlantic at 7 p.m.; $50, BYO beer and wine. Reserve at 212-206-0606.

Friday, October 10, 2014

Red Bull Studios, 220 W. 18th St., will feature a new exhibition, curated by Phong Bui, “Spaced Out: Migration to the Interior” from Friday through Dec. 14th. The exhibition is a collective and playful exploration of psychedelic consciousness in contemporary art, poetry, performance, and film that crosses the boundary between the dream-world and reality.

To celebrate its opening, J.Crew at 234 Wythe Ave. in Brooklyn is hosting a series of Satur-DIYs, kicking off on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-noon; free. RSVP to wytheevents@jcrew.com.

Mondrian SoHo, 9 Crosby St., on Friday will kick off its weekly “Beyond the Bookcase” music/art series with a performance by Diane Birch and an installed gallery exhibition by Carrier Pigeon, from 9 p.m.-midnight. The event will offer a three-course prix-fixe dinner menu for $55.

Gap on Friday will debut its #DRESSNORMAL Project at 87 Havemeyer St. in Williamsburg, with local photographers and style bloggers. From 7-9 p.m. there will be Brooklyn’s Lobster Truck, craft beers, specialty cocktails, and a DJ performance by May Kwok.

Iridium‘s “Rock ‘N’ Recovery” concert for Karl Cochran (lead guitarist for the Flavortronz and KISS collaborator), featuring Flavor Flav & The Flavortronz, Rainbow’s Joe Lynn Turner, drummer Carmine Appice and others, will be held on Sunday at 1650 Broadway at 8 p.m. Tix are $50 and a meet & greet beforehand is $100 here.

Thursday, October 9, 2014

In honor of World Sight Day, L’Occitane is partnering with the American Foundation for the Blind to showcase a month-long exhibit, “Helen Keller: Journey Through the Senses.” This exhibit will run during normal store hours at the 180 E. 86th St. flagship store from Thursday through Oct. 26th and will focus on the five senses.

NYC-based alt-rock trio Ten Ton Man will play a single release party (which will include drink specials, giveaways, and video showing) at The Slipper Room, 167 Orchard St., on Thursday; doors at 7 p.m., $10 entry, 21+.

The City of Bologna in Italy is in New York to team up with GrowNYC for Union Square’s Night Market, at 17th Street between Park and Broadway, on Friday from 5-8 p.m. offering live music, traditional Italian cuisine, fun games for family, and more. #CityofFood

Wednesday, October 8, 2014

Halsbrook.com will host a charity pop-up boutique to benefit The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center from Wednesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at The Society Boutique — The MSK Thrift Shop, 1440 Third Ave. Top designer styles including day dresses and suits for the office to holiday party dresses, coats, and accessories will be significantly reduced, most 70% off regularly price.

NYC-based moody-rock artist Kalen & The Sky Thieves will perform at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2, 196 Allen St., on Thursday at 8 p.m.; free.

Monday, October 6, 2014

Rosa Mexicano, 1063 First Ave., will have a 30th Anniversary Cocktail Party hosted by Mexican culinary pioneers on Monday from 7-10 p.m.

Louro, 142 W. 10th St., will host a six-course What Chefs Crave dinner on Monday for $55 per person; reserve at 212-206-0606.

Thursday, October 2, 2014

Nicole Scherzinger will celebrate the release of her new single “Run” at Marquee nightclub, 289 10th Ave., on Thursday at 11 p.m. Advance tix are $20 here; 21+.

Kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month at the Pink Party on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street, 1000 Third Ave., in support of The Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF), The Carey Foundation, and The Marisa Acocella Marchetto Foundation. Special appearances by: Elizabeth Hurley, Global Ambassador for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign; Marisa Acocella Marchetto, cartoonist and author of the graphic memoir Cancer Vixen; Bob Carey, photographer and Linda Carey, co-founders of The Tutu Project.