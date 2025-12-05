Racing to the top: How EVNNE is shifting into high gear

Beneath a haze of red lights, EVNNE sank to their knees at center stage, bracing for the explosive first beat of “UGLY” as fans packed White Eagle Hall with piercing screams. It was the final stop of their North American “SET N GO” tour, and the seven-member group tore into the opening number like it was the race of their lives. By the end of the night, they joked that drops of sweat were practically painting the stage, which is a testament to just how hard they pushed themselves.

That relentless drive is exactly what has EVNNE accelerating into the fast lane with their second world tour, solidifying their rise in the fourth-generation K-pop scene. Their debut in Jersey City marked a milestone the band says they’ll never forget, and New York City fans were more than willing to cross the Hudson River to witness it.

amNewYork caught up with EVNNE after the show, where they reflected on the night’s fiery energy, the growth behind their latest album, and the moments that reminded them why they’re racing forward.

“First of all, I’d like to thank our fans, ENNVEs, for enjoying the stage with us. We made such amazing memories with them, and I can still feel the heat and excitement from the stage,” KEITA told amNewYork. “The most memorable moments were seeing everyone having fun to our songs, creating great energy together, and communicating through our music.”

With White Eagle Hall’s close quarters, EVNNE had a front-row view of fans in their trendy merch, even picking up a new trick or two. Several ENNVEs introduced them to the viral acrylic–nail clap, tapping nail tips together instead of traditional applause, which quickly became a crowd favorite.

“It was our first time performing in New Jersey, so I had a lot of anticipation, and it ended up exceeding all my expectations,” PARK HANBIN said. “So many fans came to see us, cheered for us, and made it such a memorable experience. I even learned the nail-clapping gesture and had so much fun doing it with everyone.”

For LEE JEONGHYEON, New Jersey carried the same unpredictable spark they remembered from their U.S. tour last year.

“We had such great memories from our U.S. tour last year, so I had high expectations for this time as well,” he said. “The reactions were incredible. I was relieved to see fans enjoying the new songs we performed for the first time. A moment I can’t forget is seeing the fans in front of the stage moving to the rhythm as if they’re dancing. That image is still vivid in my mind.”

YOO SEUNGEON shared that the tour became a personal artistic reset.

“Through this U.S. tour, I was able to reconnect with the side of myself that truly loves music. I felt proud to be someone who can share positive energy, and I’m grateful I can bring that to so many different places.”

SET N GO has become a tour built for speed. EVNNE describes their concept as non-stop, powerful, loud, and fueled by their live performance skills.

“With the racing theme, we captured a more mature side of EVNNE as well as our drive to keep moving forward,” JI YUNSEO said. “I believe it brought us closer together and helped us grow in various ways.”

That connection was mutual. During songs like their fan-dedicated “Even More,” the members noticed several fans crying while raising their phone lights.

“It’s our fan song, and seeing our fans sing along—even some cried—really stayed with me,” PARK HANBIN shared.

“When we performed ‘Even More,’ the fans created a wave with their phone flashlights. It was incredibly touching,” PARK JIHOO added.

It’s moments like these that remind the members of who they are and what their name stands for. EVNNE, which stands for “Evening’s Newest Étoiles,” reflects their unique identities as well as the collective ambition guiding their rise.

“When I was a trainee, I once said that even if I couldn’t be the brightest star, I wanted to be the only star that is truly unique,” PARK HANBIN said. “Our debut track, ‘TROUBLE,’ represents our identity best. We came in with a strong and impactful troublemaker concept, and our powerful beats and performances are our charm.”

LEE JEONGHYEON agrees, describing their style in one word: rainbow.

“Across five albums, we’ve shown so many genres and styles that it proves our wide musical spectrum. EVNNE is a versatile team that can take on anything,” he shared.

“As our name represents ‘Evening’s Newest Étoiles,’ it shows our determination to shine brighter as new stars,” JI YUNSEO added proudly. “EVNNE has infinite potential.”

“EVNNE started with a mischievous, troublemaker concept, and now we’re expressing our own style freely,” MUN JUNGHYUN said. “Each of us shines individually, but together we become one.”

“Our name means a newly rising star,” PARK JIHOO said. “Stars travel for a long time but shine brightly for someone. EVNNE does more powerful and addictive songs with our unique sound and vocal colors, and I believe we can achieve anything we aim for.”

Celebrating their two-year anniversary this fall, EVNNE has grown not only artistically but also personally. Early on, they focused intensely on avoiding mistakes. Now, they trust themselves—and trust their fans.

“I’ve come to realize performing isn’t just about singing and dancing but creating moments with fans,” PARK JIHOO said.

“I’d like to create a fan song that is a ballad,” YOO SEUNGEON added. “I want to make a song with my own melody and lyrics that sends good energy back to our fans.”

His final message to ENNVEs: “ENNVEs around the world! EVNNE is full of charm and remarkable performances. We love communicating with our fans. We’ll become a group that always sends happiness and solace. Thank you.”

EVNNE’s final bow in New Jersey closed their North American chapter with an electric jolt—but with momentum like this, the group is clearly only picking up speed.

For fans eager to see them again, EVNNE will hold their annual fan meeting, OUR EVNNEing, from December 2025 to January 2026, with stops in Osaka, Yokohama, and Seoul.