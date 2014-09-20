‘How I Met Your Mother’ explains the pineapple incident

Is it enough to get over the finale’s disappointment?

If you were disappointed in “How I Met Your Mother,” there might be hope on the season 9 DVD.

In the deleted scenes on the DVD set, the show reveals the answer to one of its biggest mysteries: the Pineapple Incident, according to BuzzFeed.

In the first season of “How I Met Your Mother,” Ted (Josh Radnor) had too much to drink and woke up next to a woman and a pineapple–and had no idea how either of them ended up in his apartment. He found the woman and pieced together how they met–but he never could figure out how the pineapple ended up in his apartment. Referred to as the “Pineapple Incident,” the mystery remained throughout the series.

But in the deleted scenes, in season 9 episode “Daisy,” Ted visits The Captian’s (Kyle MacLachlan) house in Farhampton, where Ted, Marshall (Jason Segel) and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) all learn that Lily (Alyson Hannigan) is pregnant. But in a deleted scene, the Captain reveals that he upholds “an old sea captain’s tradition” and keeps a pineapple outside his home–and his townhouse in the city. Ted flashes back to the infamous night. Mystery solved!

Come to think of it, it still might not be enough for fans disappointed in the finale. The season 9 DVD will be released on Sept. 23.