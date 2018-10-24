Approaching the story of Central Perk and its six primary inhabitants without a critical lens just isn’t feasible in 2018. Even a casual kickback with Chandler, Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey and Ross (thanks, Netflix) leaves viewers with stewing questions.

Do these “Friends” ever go to work? What’s up with the lack of diversity; this is New York? How is Monica’s apartment so cheap? Can Rachel even afford “The Rachel”?

We could go on.

New York author Kelsey Miller answers these, and more, in her novel “I’ll Be There For You: The One about Friends,” released Tuesday.

“This show has had a huge impact on our culture. But for me, it seems very obvious that it’s possible to love something while seeing its flaws,” she says. “This was a very special show that also completely ignored the existence of people who aren’t white and reflected a lot of the problems that we are still grappling with not only on television, but also off-screen as well.”

For the book, the Greenpoint resident spent a little more than 12 months dissecting (and re-watching) the sitcom that became her go-to binge at the gym after what she calls a “Friends” “resurgence” around 2014/2015. Aka “when ‘Friends’ became cool again.”

“When you look at ‘Friends,’ it’s funny because it looks vaguely obtainable, even though it’s not,” she says, explaining its seemingly endless popularity. “... the fact that the show is so popular now means we’re paying more attention to all these little things.”

Miller, 34, set out to compile a retrospective, like that of Jennifer Keishin Armstrong’s "Sex and the City and Us," that lets fans new and old in on the behind-the-scenes secrets that ended up shaping the influential series about that “time in your life when your friends are your family.”

For starters: Miller reveals show co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane first pitched the show as “Insomnia Cafe”; they wrote the catchy theme song’s lyrics; Lisa Kudrow was behind the idea to make Phoebe a twin, and Jennifer Aniston almost left the series early on.

Her nearly 300-page book is broken up into chapters like “The One Where We All Got The Haircut” and “The One Where Two Women Got Married.” With the help of dozens of experts and insight from cast interviews, Miller explains decisions that led to iconic moments — that opening sequence — character ticks — Monica’s competitive nature — and more.

“I realized there had never been a book that combines the history of the show while doing a broader cultural contextualization about it,” Miller says. “I really wanted to write something that combined a critical commentary while exploring the phenomenon.”

Miller's book ($16.19) is available for purchase now on Amazon.com.